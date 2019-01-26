Mira Rajput and Sonam Kapoor lend star power to designer Kunal Rawal’s store launch. See pics

The store launch of designer Kunal Rawal in Mumbai was a starry affair. Spotted at the function were stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, both fashionistas in their own right.

Reports say that also present at the event were Sonam’s parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita, along with her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. Sonam dazzled in a coffee coloured western dress. Mira Rajput stunned in a black and white trouser, shirt and jacket combination.

Sonam, of course, remains busy as ever as she promotes her new film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film, themed around same-sex love, boasts of an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao.

The film was recently in news when one of its producers, veteran director Raj Kumar Hirani, was called out by one of his associates as part of the #MeToo campaign. His name, which initially featured in the film’s posters, was dropped from the later posters.

The film, which has been directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, sister of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release on February 1.

Mira Rajput, meanwhile, goes from strength to strength as a young star wife, with a considerable fan following on Instagram.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 10:47 IST