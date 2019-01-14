Mira Rajput celebrates Lohri with daughter Misha, Pankaj Kapur, as Shahid Kapoor gets busy with shoot in Delhi. See pics

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is not in town but this didn’t dampen the spirits of his family, who celebrated the festival of Lohri with great delight. Wife Mira Rajput shared glimpses of their celebrations on her Instagram stories, which featured everyone from Shahid’s father, Pankaj Kapur, and his half-sister Sanah Kapur.

Mira shared a picture of her daughter, Misha, and Pankaj, and captioned it, “traditions”. Misha can be seen decked up in a yellow kurta salwar, smiling for the camera with her grandfather trying to attract her attention. Mira also shared a few snaps with her sister-in-law, Sanah, as they bonded over the Lohri bonfire, draped in shawls to beat the winter chill. A few glimpses of the bonfire and their porch, decked up with bright lights, were also a part of her Instagram stories. The same pictures were also shared by Sanah.

Pankaj Kapur with Misha (left) and Mira with Sanah (right).

Mira Rajput’s Lohri celebrations in Mumbai.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani on the sets of Kabir Singh.

Sunday also saw the telecast of the latest Koffee With Karan episode, featuring Shahid and half-brother Ishaan Khatter. The duo shared the Koffee couch for the first time together and were grilled by host Karan Johar. Shahid is currently shooting for the Arjun Reddy remake, titled Kabir Singh, in Delhi. He gave a sneak peek into the shooting of the film on his Instagram by sharing a few pictures from the sets. He also shared a small candid video of co-star Kiara Advani, who can be seen getting her makeup done in the open fields. He captioned one of his selfies “dillikisardi #1 number.”

