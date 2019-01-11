Mira Rajput steps out in style, Sonam Kapoor dazzles in red at airport. See pics

Thursday was a busy day for Bollywood stars. A bunch of them, including Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Shetty, were in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar hosted an informal music and shayari (poetry) meet to celebrate the birth centenary of legendary poet and her father, the late Kaifi Azmi. Present on the occasion were a host of known names including Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta, ‘80s actor Poonam Dhillion, Kawaljeet Singh, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra, Tanvi Azmi, Nandita Das, Aditi Rao Hydari and Farhan Akhtar.

The Mumbai airport also saw some activity with Sonam Kapoor, Amit Sadh (who appeared with his girlfriend Brazilian model and fitness trainer Annabel DaSilva) and singer Neha Kakkar making an appearance.

Amrita Rao, who will appear in upcoming film Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Bal Thackeray biopic as the late leader’s wife Meenatai, posed by her memorial in Mumbai. Meanwhile, many other actors were spotted in and around Mumbai — Madhuri Dixit was spotted at Kromakay salon in Juhu, Mira Rajput was seen at Soho House restaurant while Raveena Tandon was seen outside the residence of fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Kirti Kulhari was present at the trailer launch of new web series on Amazon, Four More Shots Please and Tanushree Dutta left for the US after a long vacation in India. She was spotted at the airport with her parents and sister, Ishita Dutta.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 17:25 IST