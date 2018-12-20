Today in New Delhi, India
Mira Rajput’s new photo radiates positivity and freshness. Take a look

Mira Rajput posted a picture of herself and her Instagram followers can’t have enough. Her wavy and long hair flatters her pretty face as she smiles for the camera. Take a look.

bollywood Updated: Dec 20, 2018 14:08 IST
Mira Rajput posted a new picture of herself on Instagram.(Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is pretty much a star in her own right. She enjoys quite a fan following on Instagram and every time she posts a picture or video on social media, in no time it is lapped up by her fans.

Like her most recent picture. On Thursday, she posted a picture of herself in a brown shrug and a white shirt. Her wavy and long hair flatters her pretty face, as she smiles for the camera. With sunlight behind her hair, there is something rather pleasant about the picture.

Sharing it, she wrote: “One of those days.”

View this post on Instagram

One of those days ☀️

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Mira routinely shares details of her life, like she did on her father’s birthday in November. She also put up a video of her mother-in-law actor Neelima Azeem doing a Kathak piece during her father’s birthday celebration.

After the birth of her son, Zain, in September this year, Mira was out of public view for about two months. Then, in early November, she began making appearances across the city, going for dinners and lunches with Shahid. On November 1, they celebrated her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter’s birthday, pictures and videos of which, were all over the internet.

Meanwhile, Shahid is shooting for his film, Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The actor, who had been sporting a thick beard for a while, went clean-shaven some time back. The film revolves around a brilliant medical student with alcohol addiction. Matters get out of hand when the girl he loves is married off to another person. The trauma pushes him into a path of self destruction as he slips further into drug and alcohol addiction.

The film is being directed by director of the Telugu original, Sandeep Vanga and will star Kiara Advani as its female lead.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 14:08 IST

