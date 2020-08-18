Mira Rajput shares a fresh, no filter selfie

bollywood

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 15:21 IST

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared a fresh selfie from home. Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, she wrote, “Feeling fresh #nofilter.” She looks stunning in a white dress, soft curls and minimal makeup.

She recently hosted a family gettogether and shared a glimpse of what was cooking in the kitchen. Sharing a video to show off the feast she had laid on the table, she wrote, “Mia Familia When the family comes together after 6 months, only a feast would do. @shahidkapoor @priyatulshan @vidhittulshan @rajput_bela @vet.”

Mira has been sharing recipe videos on her Instagram page lately. She recently shared the recipe of her mother’s recipe for haldi kaadha. The new selfie seems to be from the same day.

Meanwhile, Mira has been keeping indoors with her family, including kids Misha and Zain. She had given a shout out to the kids as it appeared to be a challenge for them to keep indoors during coronavirus pandemic. She had penned a note which read, “Shout out to the KIDS . Everyone is applauding everyone but our children. These little heroes have stayed indoors more than they’ve ever known in their lives. Their whole worlds have literally been turned upside down. All these rules they’ve never known. A life they couldn’t have imagined. All the things they love like sports, being with friends, going to school, or just being kids have all been taken away from them. Adults talking about others becoming unwell, news reporting death after death. Our poor children’s minds must be racing. Every day they get up and carry on despite all that’s going on. So here’s to our little heroes: today. tomorrow. forever.”

Sharing a message for the parents, she wrote in the caption, “Love them. Hug them. Ask them how they feel and let them cry if they’re not okay. Kiss them. Paint with them and let their clothes and the walls get dirty. Watch their favourite cartoon with them. Snuggle up with them. Give them extra ketchup if they ask for it that day. And when you’re tired after doing the dishes and cooking dinner and they say “Mumma can you play with me” remember this time isn’t forever. Little hands. Big hearts Love them.”

