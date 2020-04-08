Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee returns to work as doctor as Covid-19 pandemic worsens in UK

bollywood

Indian-origin Miss England 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee has resumed work as a doctor to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. One of the worst hit countries in the world, UK is seeing multiple deaths every day from the virus.

Bhasha told CNN that she was in India for charity work as the pageant winner when she realised she needed to be back home, serving her people. “I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work,” she said. She received messages from her former colleagues at her old hospital, the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, eastern England, who told her of the dire situation at hospitals overflowing with patients. She then contacted the hospital’s management, telling them that she wanted to return to work.

“I felt a sense of this is what I’d got this degree for and what better time to be part of this particular sector than now. It was incredible the way the whole world was celebrating all key workers, and I wanted to be one of those, and I knew I could help,” she said. “There’s no better time for me to be Miss England and helping England at a time of need,” she added.

Bhasha, 23, from Derby, holds two different medical degrees, has an IQ of 146, making her officially a ‘genius’ and is fluent in five languages. She was due to start her new job as a junior doctor in a hospital, just hours after the Miss England final ended last year.

She was born in India. Her family relocated to the UK when she was nine. She went onto complete two bachelor degrees: one in medical sciences and one in medicine and surgery from the University of Nottingham.

