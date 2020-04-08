e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee returns to work as doctor as Covid-19 pandemic worsens in UK

Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee returns to work as doctor as Covid-19 pandemic worsens in UK

Bhasha Mukherjee hung up her Miss England crown to return to work as a doctor amid the coronavirus pandemic.

bollywood Updated: Apr 08, 2020 10:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee is also a junior doctor.
Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee is also a junior doctor.
         

Indian-origin Miss England 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee has resumed work as a doctor to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. One of the worst hit countries in the world, UK is seeing multiple deaths every day from the virus.

Bhasha told CNN that she was in India for charity work as the pageant winner when she realised she needed to be back home, serving her people. “I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work,” she said. She received messages from her former colleagues at her old hospital, the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, eastern England, who told her of the dire situation at hospitals overflowing with patients. She then contacted the hospital’s management, telling them that she wanted to return to work.

“I felt a sense of this is what I’d got this degree for and what better time to be part of this particular sector than now. It was incredible the way the whole world was celebrating all key workers, and I wanted to be one of those, and I knew I could help,” she said. “There’s no better time for me to be Miss England and helping England at a time of need,” she added.

Also read: When Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man co-star Terrence Howard blamed him for Marvel ouster: ‘He took money that was supposed to go to me’

Bhasha, 23, from Derby, holds two different medical degrees, has an IQ of 146, making her officially a ‘genius’ and is fluent in five languages. She was due to start her new job as a junior doctor in a hospital, just hours after the Miss England final ended last year.

She was born in India. Her family relocated to the UK when she was nine. She went onto complete two bachelor degrees: one in medical sciences and one in medicine and surgery from the University of Nottingham.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Donald Trump reverses course, supports India’s position on hydroxychloroquine
Donald Trump reverses course, supports India’s position on hydroxychloroquine
Covid-19 cases in India breach 5000-mark, death toll at 149
Covid-19 cases in India breach 5000-mark, death toll at 149
How Sars-CoV-2 is more insidious than Sars virus
How Sars-CoV-2 is more insidious than Sars virus
LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal will hold Covid-19 review meeting with Delhi MPs
LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal will hold Covid-19 review meeting with Delhi MPs
Trump accuses WHO of bias toward China, threatens to ‘put hold on’ funding
Trump accuses WHO of bias toward China, threatens to ‘put hold on’ funding
Yuvraj explains difference between his generation and current Indian team
Yuvraj explains difference between his generation and current Indian team
Watch: Extremely rare Porsche-based Gemballa Mirage GT wrecked in New York
Watch: Extremely rare Porsche-based Gemballa Mirage GT wrecked in New York
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news