Miss you Sridevi, says Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita as family celebrates Karwa Chauth. See photos

Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor hosted the Karwa Chauth celebrations at her residence like every year on Saturday but the family and friends missed the presence of Sridevi, who died earlier this year. The actor was a part of the Kapoor family’s Karwa Chauth celebrations every year along with other Bollywood leading ladies and star wives.

As Sunita celebrated the festival with their close-knit friends including Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari, Kaykasshan Patel, Varun Dhawan’s mother Lali Dhawan, film producer Renu Ravi Chopra and others, she shared a post remembering Sridevi, “Karva Chauth.. Miss you so much Sri”. Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep’s Instagram photo also bears the same caption.

Sridevi’s fans also left comments remembering her on the photos. Many remembered her rather distinctive looks during the last few Karwa Chauths and pictures with husband Boney Kapoor. “Miss you Srideviji,” read many a comment.

Sridevi passed away in February this year after accidently drowning in the bathtub. She was cremated with state honours in India. The veteran actor was also honoured at the Oscars and won a posthumous National Award for her film Mom.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 15:28 IST