Mithun Chakraborty’s son’s wedding cancelled after police arrives to investigate rape charges

The scheduled marriage of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son was cancelled on Saturday here following the arrival of a police team here to investigate a complaint of rape and cheating filed by a woman against the groom, police sources said.

The development came even as a Delhi court today granted anticipatory bail to Chakraborty’s wife Yogita Bali and their son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh in the case.

Mahaakshay’s marriage was to be conducted today at the actor’s posh hotel in Udhagamandalam (Ooty) in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

After the arrival of the investigating team, the ceremony was cancelled and the bride’s family left the place, police said. Further investigations are on, they said.

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court had refused to grant any interim relief from arrest to Bali and Mahaakshay.

After the duo moved the Delhi court, Special Judge Ashutosh Kumar today granted the relief to Bali and Mahaakshay saying they have deep roots in society and are not likely to abscond.

A court in Delhi had earlier this week said prima facie there are sufficient grounds for registration of an FIR against the actor’s wife and son, and to proceed further in accordance with the law.

Following the order, Mahaakshay and his mother approached the Bombay High Court seeking pre-arrest bail or an interim relief from arrest till the time they approached the concerned court in the national capital.

However, the court dismissed the pleas and refused to grant them any interim relief and said the duo could approach the court concerned in Delhi for pre-arrest bail.

In her plea, the complainant had alleged that Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her after being in physical relation with her for around four years on the pretext of marriage.

The woman alleged that when she became pregnant, Mahaakshay had given her some medicine which led to an abortion.

In her complaint, she claimed that Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continued the relationship. The complainant also said she moved to Delhi from Mumbai as she feared for her life in view of threats made by Bali and her son.

