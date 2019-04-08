Mithun Chakraborty undergoing therapy for back pain, will return to work soon, confirms son

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who is gearing up for the release of his next film The Tashkent Files, has not been actively promoting it and was even rumoured to be suffering from a serious illness. However, his son Namashi have now confirmed that the actor is fine and is recuperating from back pain.

Namashi told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Whenever dad travels to Los Angeles, people assume he is sick. He is currently in Kerala undergoing therapy for his back and will be in Mumbai closer to the release date of The Tashkent Files. 90 per cent of the pain is gone, and he is now waiting to return to work.”

The Tashkent Files boasts of a celebrated star cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Naseeruddin Shah and Vinay Pathak. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is a conspiracy thriller based on mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Mithun plays Shyam Sunder Tripathi in the film and can be seen asking in the trailer, “Did Shastriji die, or was he killed?” The film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 12 and also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Vinay Pathak, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi and Ankur Rathee.

Mithun’s latest Bollywood film Genius turned out to be a disappointment. It had Utkarsh Sharma in the titular role and also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Before that, he was seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Hawaizaada which failed to impress at the box office. He has also been dabbling in Bengali cinema and was last seen in 2017 Bengali film, Golmaal.

