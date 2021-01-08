e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma thanks God for this ‘creation’, a day after posting pizza pics

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma thanks God for this ‘creation’, a day after posting pizza pics

Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to express her gratitude to God for a particular ‘creation’. See her post here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 17:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child.
         

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, has been sharing pictures of food on social media recently. A day after she posted a picture of herself, enjoying some pizza, the actor shared a new picture, in which she expressed her gratitude for the existence of coconut water.

“What a creation God,” she wrote in an Instagram Story, sharing an image of a tender coconut, with a metal straw sticking out of it. On Thursday, she had shared a picture of half-eaten pizza, and written, “Go big or go home.”

Hindustantimes

Anushka and Virat were also spotted stepping out for lunch on Wednesday, a day after she demanded privacy in a social media post targeted at a photographer who’d snapped her and Virat sitting on their balcony. “Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!” she wrote on Instagram Stories, attaching the picture that infringed on her privacy.

Virat and Anushka shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in August last year, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” In a separate post, Anushka said that motherhood was ‘humbling’.

Also read: Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma gorges on pizza as she steps out for lunch with husband Virat Kohli, see pics

Anushka was last seen on screen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. While she hasn’t announced any new acting projects, she produced the streaming hits Bulbbul and Paatal Lok through her Clean Slate Filmz banner, and has said that she wants to return to work within four months of giving birth.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Cannot and will not repeal laws,’ says Centre as farm talks hit another stalemate
‘Cannot and will not repeal laws,’ says Centre as farm talks hit another stalemate
LIVE: Ninth round of talks between Centre, farmers’ unions on Jan 15
LIVE: Ninth round of talks between Centre, farmers’ unions on Jan 15
Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi: UN-designated terrorist, 26/11 mastermind
Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi: UN-designated terrorist, 26/11 mastermind
Cold wave to be back in northwest India from January 22
Cold wave to be back in northwest India from January 22
In Bihar, man lynched over cattle theft suspicion, 2 others badly injured
In Bihar, man lynched over cattle theft suspicion, 2 others badly injured
Delhi registers 444 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths
Delhi registers 444 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths
MP police nabs men for robbery; their phone reveals a teenager’s gang rape
MP police nabs men for robbery; their phone reveals a teenager’s gang rape
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In