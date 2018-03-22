My movies will be cut like a thriller, says Sujoy Ghosh

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh gave Bollywood one of the best mystery thrillers of recent times in Kahaani and such is the love for this genre that the director says any movie he makes will be cut like a thriller.

There were reports that his next directorial venture will be a dark thriller revolving around the story of a young salesman but Sujoy said it was not true. “My any movie will be cut like a thriller. If I don’t make it that way, you will get bored, yawn and leave the hall. Even if I am making the world’s most romantic movie I will cut it like a thriller,” said Sujoy.

The 2012 superhit film Kahaani, featuring Vidya Balan in the lead as a pregnant lady, had its sequel titled Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh in 2016, which performed moderately at the box office.

“We do think now and then about doing the third part in Kahaani franchise but we have to get the right script. We would love to take the franchise ahead but there should be an apt story,” he added.