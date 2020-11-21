Natasa Stankovic shares a peek into son Agastya’s Cars-themed room. See pics

bollywood

Actor and reality show star Natasa Stankovic has shared a sneak peek into her son Agastya’s stylish and cute room. Agastya is Natasa’s son with cricketer Hardik Pandya and will be four months old next week.

Natasa took to Instagram to share a short video of a room decorated with a Cars-themed wallpaper. Cars is a 2006 Disney Pixar film about anthropomorphic cars who compete in a race. The wall features pickup truck Mater and the superfast Lightning McQueen. Apart from the wallpaper, only a small white stroller is seen in the middle of the room.

Hardik and Natasa welcomed Agastya on July 30, two months after announcing that they were expecting a child. The two have been sharing adorable pictures and videos of him on social media.

Recently, Hardik also shared a video of himself playing with his son before leaving for the IPL in UAE. In the video, Hardik could be seen giving Agastya high-fives. After a few moments, he told Agastya, “Chal so ja (go to sleep), daddy is leaving.” Hardik also shared a picture, holding Agastya in his arms. He captioned the post, “Play time with Agastya, the thing I miss most. I’ll remember these days for the rest of my life.”

In a recent video shared by Mumbai Indians, Hardik talked about how emotional it was for him to leave for the UAE without Natasa and Agastya. “It has been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days, before I left for UAE, with my child and Natasa. It is one of the toughest things. That is why I told Natasa as well that if it is going to pain this much, I will make it worth it,” he said in the clip.

“When I was leaving, it was one of the most difficult things for me. I have never felt this emotional before any series or any tournament. This was the time when I was coming to the UAE it was proper pain emotion wise. In the end, I had to tell myself and my partner that don’t worry this will be worth it,” he added.

