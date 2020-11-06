e-paper
Natasa Stankovic is all hearts for Hardik Pandya’s adorable new video with baby Agastya

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has shared an adorable new video of himself, playing with his newborn son Agastya. Natasa Stankovic reacted with heart emojis.

bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya welcomed baby Agastya on July 30.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya welcomed baby Agastya on July 30.
         

Actor Natasa Stankovic dropped heart emojis on her cricketer partner Hardik Pandya’s new Instagram post, which shows him playing with their newborn son, Agastya. In the video, presumably taken before the cricketer left for the UAE, where a new season of the IPL is underway, Hardik can be seen giving his baby high-fives. After a few moments, he tells Agastya, “Chal so ja (go to sleep), daddy is leaving.”

Hardik also attached a picture of himself, holding Agastya in his arms. He captioned the post, “Play time with Agastya, the thing I miss most. I’ll remember these days for the rest of my life.”

 

Earlier this month, Mumbai Indians shared a video on Instagram, in which Hardik talked about how emotional it was for him to leave for the UAE without Natasa and Agastya. “It has been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days, before I left for UAE, with my child and Natasa. It is one of the toughest things. That is why I told Natasa as well that if it is going to pain this much, I will make it worth it,” he said in the clip.

Also read: Natasa Stankovic cradles son Agastya in her arms in adorable new photo, Hardik Pandya sends love

“When I was leaving, it was one of the most difficult things for me. I have never felt this emotional before any series or any tournament. This was the time when I was coming to the UAE it was proper pain emotion wise. In the end, I had to tell myself and my partner that don’t worry this will be worth it,” he added.

Hardik and Natasa welcomed Agastya on July 30, weeks after announcing that they were expecting a child. The two have been sharing adorable pictures and videos of him on social media, much to the delight of fans.

