e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Navroz 2020: Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar extend greetings

Navroz 2020: Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar extend greetings

Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, and director Farah Khan wished their fans on Navroz.

bollywood Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:18 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
Asian News International | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
Bollywood celebrities wish fans on Navroz.
Bollywood celebrities wish fans on Navroz.
         

As the Parsi community is celebrating Navroz on Sunday, the Bollywood celebrities have extended their good wishes to their fans on the occasion. Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, and director Farah Khan took to their social media handles to extend greetings on Navroz.

Tara Sutaria shared a glimpse of her Navroz celebrations on Instagram. Sharing a few pictures of the feast laid for the special day, she wrote, “Saal Mubarak from us to you! This is our Navroze table, the objects collectively symbolise our existence on earth. Here’s to always living by good thoughts, good words and good deeds.”

 

“Wishing ‘Navroz Mubarak’ to all my Parsi friends,” Abhishek tweeted.

 

On her Instagram stories, the 32-year-old star, Anushka wished a Happy Navroz. The Bala actor, Bhumi Pednekar wished for a year filled with “peace, happiness and good health”.

Actor-model Malaika Arora shared on Instagram a poster wishing Happy Parsi New Year to all. Film director Farah Khan posted a picture featuring her and actor Boman Irani in their character look from the 2012 released movie Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. Alongside the poster, she wrote: “Navrozmubarak”.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s mother organises puja for her safety, see pic and video

Navroz or Nowruz, marks the Iranian and Persian New year, a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring and to promote peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities. The day is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and renewal of nature. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians.

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Third parties to report high value transactions to identify tax evaders, says govt
Third parties to report high value transactions to identify tax evaders, says govt
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In