Nawazuddin Siddiqui thanks Sudhir Mishra for Serious Men: 'Fortunate enough to have worked with you'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui thanks Sudhir Mishra for Serious Men: ‘Fortunate enough to have worked with you’

Sudhir Mishra and Nawazudddin Siddiqui’s tweet conversations reveal that their Netflix original film is almost ready.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 11:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in Ghoomketu.
         

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has thanked director Sudhir Mishra for an opportunity to work with him as the filmmaker tweeted about finishing post production work on their Netflix film, Serious Men. Nawazuddin’s upcoming film is based on Manu Joseph’s book, Serious Men.

Sudhir Mishra tweeted, “Finishing Serious Men . I mean I knew this , but the impact is truly felt when the sound mixing is more or less done : Nawazuddin Siddiqui is brilliant in the film !” Thanking him, Nawazuddin wrote, “Thank You sooo much @IAmSudhirMishra Sir, I feel fortunate enough to have worked with you and the process was really wonderful.”

Serious Men is produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment. About working with the filmmaker, Nawazuddin had said last year in a statement, “I am very excited to be a part of Serious Men and work with a creative mind like Sudhir Mishra. This is my second stint with Netflix after Sacred Games.”

The film is about a wily slum dweller who cons the country into believing his slow-thinking 10-year-old son is a genius, only to realise that the only victim of his dangerous game is his son.

Nawazuddin has been at his village for a few months where he has been regularly involved with farming. “It’s not about ‘feeling good’ or ‘enjoyment’ because this is a habit and a part of my DNA now. My forefathers were into farming and even I did the same initially -- for close to 25 years of my life. When I moved to Mumbai, it -- of course -- came to a halt but whenever I have gone back to my village, I have always indulged in farming. Honestly, it gives me a lot of peace of mind, and plus, it all also comes very naturally,” he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

His last outing was ZEE 5 original film, Ghoomketu where he was seen alongside his mentor director, Anurag Kashyap.

