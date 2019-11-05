e-paper
Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao ace Ayushmann Khurrana’s Don’t Be Shy challenge, watch video

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are the latest celebs to take Ayushmann Khurrana’s Don’t Be Shy challenge from his upcoming film Bala.

bollywood Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao take Ayushmann Khurrana’s Don’t Be Shy challenge.
         

Actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao took the Don’t Be Shy challenge, a promotional activity for their Badhaai Ho co-star Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Bala. The film, set to release on Friday, also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

 

Neena shared the video on Instagram with the hilarious riff on the song’s lyrics, “Don’t need you, I can touch my body.” The video has the two dancing to the song before they end up laughing. Neena also nominated Badhaai Ho’s Sanya Malhotra for the challenge. Reacting to the video, Ayushmann wrote, “Haha, too good.” Sanya Malhotra also shared a video earlier where she was seen dancing with Yami Gautam and Tahira Kashyap.

Neena and Gajraj played Ayushmann’s parents in the 2018 film and will collaborate with him again in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan that is expected to release next year.

Among those who have taken the Don’t Be Shy challenge are Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurana. While teasing the promotional activity, Ayushmann had written, “Taking the #DontBeShyAgain Challenge a notch higher. I have challenged my buddies, have you?”

The first Bala song Don’t Be Shy has been sung by Badshah and Shalmali Kholgade, with music by Sachin-Jigar. Mellow D and Badshah have recreated the lyrics for the song.

Dr Zeus had earlier called out the makers for picking his hit numbers Don’t Be Shy and Kangana Tera Ni without his knowledge and permission. The makers issued a statement that they had all the necessary rights.

Badshah also wrote on Twitter, “I am aware of the situation around Dont Be Shy. I want to start by saying that I love and respect @drzeusworld paaji immensely and he knows it. He has the right to get angry with me because he’s my senior and I’ve learnt a lot from him. And he is the last person I’d want to go through something like this. I got on the song, which has been recreated by my dear friends Sachin-Jigar, only after making sure we had the necessary rights. But still if there’s any misunderstanding, I’ll make sure it gets cleared ASAP. I support Zeus Paaji.”

