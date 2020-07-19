Neena Gupta reveals she took inspiration from Priyanka Chopra to fly to Los Angeles for an audition. Watch

bollywood

Neena Gupta, 61, shared a special birthday post for Priyanka Chopra, who turned 38 on Saturday. The Badhaai Ho actor posted a video in which she talked about how The Sky Is Pink actor inspired her to stretch her limits to achieve success in life.

Neena shared in the video how she once got a call for an audition for a “very big, important film” in Los Angeles without prior notice. She was shooting for a film at the time and could only manage a three-day break in between the shooting schedule. Neena wondered how she would manage flying to the US at such short notice and return immediately. She asked the concerned agency to allow her 10 days’ time but they did not agree to it.

She went on to share, “I recalled watching one of Priyanka Chopra’s videos where she was talking about having to attend two different functions in India and abroad around the same time. She attended both the functions after changing five flights, sleeping during the flight and prepping for the function on the flight. I remembered that and said, ‘Yes, I can also do it.’” She then flew to Los Angeles and came back within three days. “Although I didn’t get the film but Priyanka inspires me a lot. So wish you a very happy birthday Priyanka,” she added.

Neena is doing great at the work front and registered major success with her performance in the National Film Award winning film Badhaai Ho. She was again seen with her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and will now be seen in a cameo appearance in Kabir Khan’s 83. She recently announced her new project, Masaba Masaba on Netflix, and can be seen trying her hands on the sitar in the first look.

