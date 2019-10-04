e-paper
Neena Gupta shares glimpse of her prosthetics session, Gajraj Rao reacts, ‘your passion for the craft is so inspiring’

Neena Gupta has shared shocking pictures from her prosthetics session on social media as she prepares for her upcoming film.

bollywood Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Actor Neena Gupta has shared pictures from her prosthetics session for her upcoming film and her fans can’t praise her enough for her determination. Her fans hailed the actor for how she is seen sitting patiently as a green liquid is poured over her and her face is wrapped with a bandage in order to make her face mask for a film.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Neena wrote, “An actress prepares!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

An actress prepares!!

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

A lot of celebrities hailed the actor for her determination. Her Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao reacted to the post, saying, “Neena ji , your passion for the craft is so inspiring ... three cheers.” Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Hats off to you!! Waiting for your next film.”

Praising the actor, a fan wrote, “Ufff prosthetic ! The toughest job ! Hats off. this is why i love you.” Another wrote, “Wow..dats called dedication.” One more fan commented, “Omg hatts off yaar ... On screen it’s easy to say ... Everything... But ... I know it’s badly challenging for every actor / actress ... To give their best. .. all the very best.”

The film for which Neena is prepping is yet to revealed. On being asked about the same, the actor told Hindustan Times, “I can’t reveal right now.”

Neena was recently in news for pointing out that older actors are not being cast in films suited to their age. She had reacted to a fan who wrote about Saand Ki Aankh, “I kinda wish older actors were cast in these roles. Could you imagine @Neenagupta001 and @AzmiShabana or Jaya Bachchan?” She replied to the fan, “Yes, I was just thinking about this. Hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai (At least cast us for the role that suit our age).”

 

 

Also read: Alia Bhatt is all for a War remake with Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan. Are the makers listening?

The 60-year-old actor earned critical and commercial success for her role in Badhaai Ho! and even received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. She will now be seen again with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan and also has Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi in her kitty. Her film The Last Color was screened at several international film festivals.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 15:15 IST

