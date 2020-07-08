e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor celebrates 62nd birthday, Rahul Sharma opens up about battling depression

Neetu Kapoor celebrates 62nd birthday, Rahul Sharma opens up about battling depression

From Neetu Kapoor’s 62nd birthday on Wednesday to Rahul Sharma’s battle with depression, here are top entertainment stories of the day.

bollywood Updated: Jul 08, 2020 10:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day.
Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day.
         

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Happy birthday Neetu Kapoor: Her best pics from family album with Rishi, Ranbir, Riddhima

Actor Neetu Kapoor turns 62 on Wednesday, weeks after the death of her husband, Rishi Kapoor. Neetu stood by his side like a rock, Rishi had said, as he underwent treatment for cancer over the last couple of years.

(Read full story here)

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan hides her face in new post, shows off her bling. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, has shared a new Instagram post, but has chosen to not reveal her face in it. She has instead diverted attention to her accessories. She captioned the post, “Details.”

(Read full story here)

Shekhar Kapur shares Jugal Hansraj’s family pic, reveals actor took months to agree to Masoom

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has found the perfect cast for a sequel to his 1983 film, Masoom, despite there being no plans for one. The filmmaker has shared a family picture of actor Jugal Hansraj, noting how cute his son is.

(Read full story here)

Actor Rahul Sharma says he battled depression: ‘I used to choke on my tears even in my sleep, would wake up crying’

TV actor Rahul Sharma has revealed that he battled depression after a bad break up and opened up on how he was just “not able to get over” the break up that happened in 2016. Insisting on not naming the actor he dated, Rahul told Times of India, “We broke up in 2016, as we realised that we wanted different things from life.

(Read full story here)

Tom Cruise pushed Thandie Newton into ‘terror and insecurity’ on Mission Impossible 2 set

Actor Thandie Newton, who worked with Tom Cruise on Mission: Impossible 2, has said in a tell-all interview that Cruise made her feel ‘insecure’ on the sets of the film. “I was so scared of Tom,” she told Vulture.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
India’s Covid-19 tally again jumps by over 22,000 cases, close to 7.5 lakh
India’s Covid-19 tally again jumps by over 22,000 cases, close to 7.5 lakh
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested following encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested following encounter
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
Why didn’t Sachin prefer facing first ball? These number provide insight
Why didn’t Sachin prefer facing first ball? These number provide insight
Aur Batao: Kailash Kher agrees with Sonu Nigam on sad state of music industry
Aur Batao: Kailash Kher agrees with Sonu Nigam on sad state of music industry
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In