Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan hides her face in new post, shows off her bling. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan hides her face in new post, shows off her bling. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has shared a new Instagram post, but has kept her face hidden in the picture.

bollywood Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, has shared a new Instagram post, but has chosen to not reveal her face in it. She has instead diverted attention to her accessories.

She captioned the post, “Details.” She can be seen wearing a variety of bracelets and rings in the selfie. Her cousin, Alia Chhiba dropped a comment, and wrote, “Amaze.” An account by the name of Shanaya Kapoor, one of Suhana’s best friends, commented, “Yessss sue. makin us proud,” while another, named Navya Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, wrote, “Quite artsy of you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

details🧚🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Suhana, who is a student at New York University, is currently at home in Mumbai, because of the coronavirus pandemic. She was recently spotted chilling on the balcony of the family home, Mannat. She even celebrated her birthday under lockdown.

Much has been speculated about Suhana’s film debut. Earlier, her friend, actor Ananya Panday, had told Mid-Day in an interview, “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana looks radiant in new Instagram video. Watch her pout

But Shah Rukh has been adamant about his children completing their education before joining the film industry. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview: “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

