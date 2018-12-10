Neetu Kapoor shares latest update about husband Rishi Kapoor from New York. See pics

Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor have been stationed in New York for over two months as the Mulk actor undergoes treatment for an undisclosed ailment but the couple is sure keeping its spirits up. Neetu shared yet another update of their US diaries as she shared a photo of Rishi Kapoor, dressed for New York chill, as he went about shopping.

“While Kapoor Saab went shopping the girls partied,” Neetu wrote along with photos of her girl gang. Rishi and Neetu have been in New York City since October where the veteran actor has been undergoing several tests and possibly treatment, too. While there is no news of his ailment, Neetu constantly keeps their fans posted with photos and updates.

The couple shared photos with Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt when they visited New York. Both have posted pictures with their son Ranbir who had accompanied them to the US but returned to honour his professional commitments.

Not only that, they often meet Priyanka Chopra, who maintains a home in the city. In fact, Neetu was there at Priyanka’s bridal shower, along with Sonali Bendre.

Rishi keeps his fans involved and though not as frequent as Neetu, he also posts pictures and videos on his Twitter. It was he who had posted pictures of his chance meeting with Robert De Niro. Among his first videos was one in which Anupam and he were seen taking a stroll.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 10:42 IST