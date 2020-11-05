e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Neha Kakkar looks radiant in red as she celebrates first Karwa Chauth after marrying Rohanpreet Singh. See pics

Neha Kakkar looks radiant in red as she celebrates first Karwa Chauth after marrying Rohanpreet Singh. See pics

Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first Karwa Chauth after marriage, and shared pictures on social media. Check them out here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24.
         

Singer Neha Kakkar has shared pictures from her first Karwa Chauth, days after tying the knot with Rohanpreet Singh. Neha took to Instagram to share several posts from Wednesday’s celebrations, which also saw her parents in attendance.

She captioned the first post, “My first Karwa Chauth with hubby @rohanpreetsingh.” Her brother, Tony Kakkar, commented, “Sukoon (peace).” Rohanpreet wrote, “Peace + Happiness + zindagi ki har Khoobsoorat cheezein (the best things in life) = YOU MY ZINDAGI MY NEHU MY BABUU MERA PUTT (you, my life)!! TOUCHWOOD.”

 
 
 

Neha wore traditional red attire, while Rohanpreet wore a kurta-pyjama. She captioned her final post, “Thank you Mumma Papa for Everything!!!!” The post contains two pictures -- the first shows the newlyweds posing with her parents, while the second one shows her parents embracing. Rohanpreet shared the same pictures on his profile, and captioned the post, “Mera Chann (Chand) Zyada Sohna (My moon is prettier) !!!!”

Neha had previously shared a romantic video, apparently shot on the same day. The lip-sync video begins with Neha flaunting her mehendi, as the song Mehendi Da Rang Guda Guda plays in the background. Rohanpreet then comes into the frame and they dance together.

Also read: Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh gift fans special video on Karwa Chauth 2020

Recently, Neha added Mrs Singh to her name on Instagram, days after marrying Rohanpreet. After haldi and mehendi ceremonies, and a sangeet night in Delhi on October 23, the couple tied the knot on October 24.

