On Dia Mirza’s birthday, Manish Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh shower love

bollywood

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 21:04 IST

Wishes poured in for birthday girl Dia Mirza as the former Miss India stepped turned 38 on Monday. Top Bollywood celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Bollywood's fashion icon Sonam Kapoor took to social media to wish the actor.

Kapoor posted a gorgeous picture of Mirza donning a red bell sleeves dress and wrote "Happy Birthday Love! Hope your birthday is as amazing as you are," on her Instagram story.

Manish Malhotra posted four pictures of the beauty wearing a black saree from his label. He even described the detailing of the saree on a separate post.

Marjaavaan star Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to post a picture with Mirza and wrote, "Dear @deespeak wishing you a very happy birthday- may you have a great day & may you keep inspiring millions as you inspire me to be more responsible towards our environment. Much love."

Dear @deespeak wishing you a very happy Birthday- may you have a great day & may you keep inspiring millions as you inspire me to be more responsible towards our environment. Much love pic.twitter.com/JMrkhhhGKa — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 9, 2019

Actors Neha Dhupia and Aditi Rao Hydari were seen with the 38-year-old actor on her birthday. Dhupia posted a picture of the birthday girl cutting the cake.

Follow @htshowbiz for more