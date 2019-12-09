e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

On Dia Mirza’s birthday, Manish Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh shower love

Manish Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Kapoor and others showered love on Dia Mirza, on her 38th birthday.

bollywood Updated: Dec 09, 2019 21:04 IST

Asian News International
Dia Mirza poses for the photo at designer Kresha Bajaj's fashion show in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Dia Mirza poses for the photo at designer Kresha Bajaj's fashion show in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
         

Wishes poured in for birthday girl Dia Mirza as the former Miss India stepped turned 38 on Monday. Top Bollywood celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Bollywood's fashion icon Sonam Kapoor took to social media to wish the actor.

Kapoor posted a gorgeous picture of Mirza donning a red bell sleeves dress and wrote "Happy Birthday Love! Hope your birthday is as amazing as you are," on her Instagram story.

Manish Malhotra posted four pictures of the beauty wearing a black saree from his label. He even described the detailing of the saree on a separate post.

 

Marjaavaan star Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to post a picture with Mirza and wrote, "Dear @deespeak wishing you a very happy birthday- may you have a great day & may you keep inspiring millions as you inspire me to be more responsible towards our environment. Much love."

 

Actors Neha Dhupia and Aditi Rao Hydari were seen with the 38-year-old actor on her birthday. Dhupia posted a picture of the birthday girl cutting the cake.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Amit Shah’s citizenship bill push, a message to migrants in Mamata’s Bengal
In Amit Shah’s citizenship bill push, a message to migrants in Mamata’s Bengal
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana rape accused encounter
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana rape accused encounter
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
Indore temple to pay Rs 2 crore tax penalty for depositing banned notes
Indore temple to pay Rs 2 crore tax penalty for depositing banned notes
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Track your courier package through Google
Track your courier package through Google
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

bollywood news