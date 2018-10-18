On Om Puri’s 68th birth anniversary, here are some of his best comic roles

The legendary actor Om Puri, who passed away at 66 last year, is best known as the angry young man of parallel cinema, thanks to his work in films like the classic Ardh Satya, Aakrosh, Maachis, Ghashiram Kotwal and partition TV drama Tamas. Given the consummate actor that he was, Om Puri went on to work in a number of British and Hollywood films — My Son the Fanatic (1997), East Is East (1999), The Parole Officer (2001), City of Joy (1992), Wolf (1994) and The Ghost and the Darkness (1996). He appeared as General Zia-ul-Haq in Charlie Wilson’s War (2007).

Much before Priyandarshan’s Hera Pheri appeared on scene, Om had aced the comic role with stellar performances in films and TV shows like Jaane Doh Bhi Yaaron and TV show Kaakaji Kahin.

If Amitabh Bachchan, the angry young man of the 1970s, was all about stylish anger, Om brought to a certain raw edge to the emotion. In films like Ardh Satya, as the angry and upright police officer, Om could add a dash of realism like never before. Anant Velankar was idealistic and his anger was ugly but sincere. In Tamas, as a victim of partition and miserably poor, his helplessness and searing rage was a spectacle to behold. However, around the time he was doing these intense roles, he was also doing comic roles that would acquire a legendary status over the years. As Ahuja of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaraon, Om was as hilarious as was its ensemble cast.

However to a generation of desi film viewers, it is his appearance in comic and character avatars that he is best remembered for. His presence in films like Hera Pheri, Singh Is King and Malamal Weekly has etched a space in the hearts and minds of the young today.

On his 68th birthday today, here’s a look at some of best comic roles.

Jaane Bhi Doh Yaaron (as Ahuja and Bhim)

Hera Pheri (as the head of Sardars)

Singh Is Kinng (as Rangeela, Happy Singh’s friend)

Malamal Weekly (as Balwant)

Chachi 420 (as Banwarilal Pandit)

Mere Baap Pehle Aap (as Madhav Mathur)

