Padmaavat actor Anupriya Goenka feels big banners bring a lot of visibility to an actor’s work

Anupriya Goenka, who recently starred in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, got good reviews for her performances in both the films. The actor is glad that she is getting to work with the best of the lot.

“I have always wanted to be more interested in scripts. I am blessed that I have worked with great filmmakers and, in that process, I have learned a lot. Be it Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ali Abbas Zafar, Ashim Ahluwalia or Nagesh Kukunoor, they have all taught me something new. They are very different from each other and are very passionate about their films. So, as an actor, you get to mould yourself,” says Anupriya, who has also done films such as Daddy (2017) and Dishoom (2016).

By working with commercially big names and good stories, the actor wants to have the best of both worlds.

“I would love to always keep a balance in my career. Big names and banners bring a lot of visibility to your work and it creates more opportunities for you. There is a learning curve which eventually grows,” she says.

The actor adds, “With independent films, you again get to work with new directors and experiment too. So, I hope to strike a balance between the two.”

Anupriya’s film Padmaavat, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, faced a tough time in getting released. However, she says the film’s team was always confident about it.

“Padmaavat did have a tough journey, and more than me, Sanjay sir and his core team suffered. They have given their entire being to this project. My heart used to go out to them and the struggle they would go through. People didn’t want it to release but we were very sure that it will. I am very happy the way the respect has come his way,” she says.

