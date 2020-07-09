e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Padmini Kohlapure: I was a fan of Jagdeep, me and my sister would enact his performances

Padmini Kohlapure: I was a fan of Jagdeep, me and my sister would enact his performances

Actor Padmini Kohlapure remembers that one time during the shoot of Vidhaata (1982), when Jagdeep’s comedy resulted in them giving multiple takes for a scene, as she would start laughing at his antics.

bollywood Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:01 IST
As told to Rishabh Suri
As told to Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Padmini Kohlapure worked with Jagdeep in Vidhaata (1982) among others
Actor Padmini Kohlapure worked with Jagdeep in Vidhaata (1982) among others
         

Actor Padmini Kohlapure recalls her experience of working with late comedian-actor Jagdeep, with whom she collaborated on films such as Vidhaata (1982), Woh Saat Din (1983) and Hum Intezaar Karenge (1989) .

I did a lot of films with Jagdeep, but one of my milestone films with him was Vidhaata. We did a few more, but they were not so significant. One had gotten used to his comedy and how he sort of emoted. My first ever experience of his comedy was in the song Udi Baba in Vidhaata, which we shot together. He was playing the character of Superman. There was a scene before the song, where he had to say a dialogue. I couldn’t stop laughing!

By then, I had worked with such stalwarts and veterans, but this man was such a natural, and it all came just flawlessly to him. One thing is knowing it is acting, but when your co-actor actually feels so convinced, you obviously can’t hold your emotions. The way he enacted, rolled his eyes- we had a take after take after take, I just couldn’t stop laughing. As far as I remember. Subhash (Ghai, director) ji had to change the angle a bit, because I would laugh, as Jagdeep would come up with something new every time! That’s such a vivid memory which has stayed with me. 

Of course, I was a great fan, Who wasn’t? I think I probably saw Sholay (1975) an extra two-three times because of his character Soorma Bhopali! When I was little, me and my sister would enact his performances. He was such a strong influence on all our lives, where comedy is concerned.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 deaths among lowest globally per million population: Health Ministry
India’s Covid-19 deaths among lowest globally per million population: Health Ministry
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi
India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi
Congress tweets video, says it shows Vikas Dubey’s arrest is scripted
Congress tweets video, says it shows Vikas Dubey’s arrest is scripted
PM Oli floats an ‘Emergency’ plan to keep his chair intact, Prez is non-committal
PM Oli floats an ‘Emergency’ plan to keep his chair intact, Prez is non-committal
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone switched off, search underway
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone switched off, search underway
Watch: Madurai restaurant sells ‘Mask Parottas’ to create awareness on Covid
Watch: Madurai restaurant sells ‘Mask Parottas’ to create awareness on Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In