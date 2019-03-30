Pahlaj Nihalani says Kangana Ranaut is lying about changing her phone number, doesn’t deserve her success

Filmmaker and former Central Board of Film Certification chief Pahlaj Nihalani has said that actor Kangana Ranaut does not deserve her success. In an interview to India Today, Nihalani said that Kangana has fought with everyone she has worked with and is a thankless person.

Kangana recently said in an interview that in the early years of her career in the film industry, Nihalani signed her for his film I Love You, Boss. She said that as part of the film’s publicity, he arranged a photoshoot for her which required her to pose in a robe without any undergarments. Kangana said she disappeared after the shoot and changed her number.

Nihalani said in the interview that Kangana is lying about changing her number. “Why is she saying that she has changed her phone number? Whatever her phone number was at that time, she is using the same number. Why is she lying about everything?” he said. “Yesterday, I called her to ask why she is using my name. She has not answered, but after 12 o’clock, she messaged me, ‘I missed your call, I will talk to you today.’ But so far, she has not spoken to me. She said she changed her number. How many lies can you tell?” he added.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra attends Nick Jonas’ brother Franklin’s graduation ceremony, bonds with family. See pics

Nihalani claimed that before the photoshoot, no one knew about Kangana. It was through that photoshoot that she came into the limelight and got her first film, Gangster. “Who knew her? In five years, nobody recognised her, even with the top influence of Aditya Pancholi and Rikku Rakesh Nath, who was Madhuri Dixit’s secretary at the time. They could not get her work. It is my publicity after which she was recognised,” he said.

He maintained that he did not force her to do the photoshoot. “I have not forced her to do anything. Whether you wear undergarments or not, it is not my job to look at it. That is her call, how she is going to do the shoot. I was not present there, so how can she name me?” he said.

Nilahani also denied that I Love You, Boss was a ‘soft porn film’, as Kangana had said. He said that he first approached Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor to star opposite Kangana. “If I have approached Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, how can it be a porn film? My record also shows that I don’t produce films which have just sex scenes. Even as a distributor, I did not allow such content in Julie 2, though it was not even my production,” he said.

Kangana had told Mid-Day that she left the project after an ‘epiphany’. “They should at least have given some tapes. I was supposed to play a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss. So it was a soft-porn sort of character. And I had this epiphany that I can’t do this. I felt like this is exactly what my parents were talking about. I actually went through the photo shoot, but then I disappeared. I changed my number,” she said.

Kangana will now be seen in Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao for the second time after their 2014 film Queen. She also has Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and the J Jayalalithaa biopic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 15:05 IST