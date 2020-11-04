e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Pankaj Tripathi asked what his highest-paying role has been, says he keeps breaking his own record

Pankaj Tripathi asked what his highest-paying role has been, says he keeps breaking his own record

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who recently appeared in the second season of Mirzapur, and will soon be seen in Ludo, was asked what his highest-paying role has been. He said that he keeps breaking his own record with every new project.

bollywood Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 16:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen in Mirzapur.
Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen in Mirzapur.
         

In an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha, actor Pankaj Tripathi was asked what his highest paying role has been. He said that his asking price has only been going up. The actor, who will soon be seen in Netflix’s ensemble drama Ludo, recently reprised his role as Kaleen bhaiya in the second season of Amazon’s Mirzapur.

“This is a most difficult question...” he said. “Currently, I feel like the set I’m working on now, that one... and the last film that I shot for, that paid me a lot. With each film that I do, I keep breaking the record of the last film in terms of money.”

The actor is currently working on Mumbai Saga and Kaagaz. His recent releases include Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Extraction. The sports drama 83 is awaiting release after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The film, about India’s underdog victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup victory, stars Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev. Recalling his memories of the unforgettable win, Pankaj had said in an earlier interview, “I must have been around eight or nine at the time but I did read about the win in the papers. It’s an inspiring story and I leaped at the opportunity to be a part of the film.”

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi says Ranveer Singh and the cast of 83 have stopped hugging him. Here’s why

The actor also spoke to Neha about his early experiments as a young actor in his village. He said that he used to play female parts as a schoolboy, and even performed item numbers. He recalled how an elderly man in his village advised him to go to Mumbai and said, “If this boy goes to Mumbai, he will oust several top Bollywood actresses.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
LIVE: Highest number of new Covid-19 cases and recoveries from Kerala
LIVE: Highest number of new Covid-19 cases and recoveries from Kerala
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states
How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states
Arnab Goswami arrest: Not freedom of press issue, why’s BJP complaining, asks Sena
Arnab Goswami arrest: Not freedom of press issue, why’s BJP complaining, asks Sena
US Elections 2020 | ‘Keep the faith, we’ll win this’: Biden to supporters in Delaware
US Elections 2020 | ‘Keep the faith, we’ll win this’: Biden to supporters in Delaware
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In