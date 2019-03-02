Pankaj Tripathi to play Janhvi Kapoor’s father in Gunjan Saxena biopic, calls her a sincere actor

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who just saw the release of his latest film Luka Chuppi, has a few more interesting projects in hand. The actor will now be seen playing Janhvi Kapoor’s father in the Gunjan Saxena biopic and has already started shooting for the film in Lucknow. He will be essaying the role of Gunjan’s father Anuj Saxena.

Both Janhvi and Pankaj will continue shooting in Lucknow until the first week of March. Pankaj will then return to Mumbai after wrapping up his first schedule.

Being directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is based on the life of first female Indian Air Force combat pilot and first female Shaurya Chakra recipient Gunjan Saxena, who played a significant role in picking the injured soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War.

When asked about his role, the actor said, “I am having a lot of fun while shooting for the film. Janhvi is a very sincere and well behaved actress. She respects me a lot and I too respect her for the sincerity and commitment towards her work. Sharan is a very talented director and is well versed with his craft. It’s an opportunity working under Dharma Productions. They leave no stones unturned to get the right things on board.”

On the other hand, child actor Riva Arora who played late actor Sridevi’s daughter in her last film Mom, will be seen playing the young Gunjan in the film.

Meanwhile, Pankaj will be seen in a more prominent role in the second season of his hit web series Sacred Games. He had flown with cast members Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to South Africa for the shoot. He will also be reprising the role of Kaleen Bhaiya in the second season of another web series Mirzapur.

