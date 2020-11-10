e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Paparazzo asks Sara Ali Khan to do her signature ‘namaste wala pose’, watch her sassy response

Paparazzo asks Sara Ali Khan to do her signature ‘namaste wala pose’, watch her sassy response

Recently, when Sara Ali Khan stepped out to promote Coolie No 1, the paparazzi asked her to do the ‘namaste wala pose’. Watch what happened next.

bollywood Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 16:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sara Ali Khan during the promotion of upcoming film Coolie No 1 in Mumbai on Sunday.
Sara Ali Khan during the promotion of upcoming film Coolie No 1 in Mumbai on Sunday.(PTI)
         

The internet is filled with so many pictures and videos of Sara Ali Khan greeting photographers with a namaste, that it quickly began getting identified as her signature ‘pose’. When she recently stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming film, Coolie No 1, a paparazzo asked her to do the ‘namaste wala pose’.

In a video that is being widely shared online by fan clubs, a photographer requests Sara, “Sara ji, aapka namaste wala pose toh kijiye (Sara, please strike your namaste pose)!” She chuckled before reminding him, “Namaste wala pose nahi hota (Namaste is not a pose).”

 

Sara has been busy with the promotions of Coolie No 1, which stars Varun Dhawan in the titular role. The film, a remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 blockbuster of the same name, was scheduled to hit the theatres in May but was stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After months of a delay, it was announced that it will release directly on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

On September 26, Sara was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the investigation into the drugs angle into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She returned from Goa with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to join the probe.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut responds to fans who want her to stay quiet on Twitter, are tired of her tweets: ‘Don’t love me like a hater’

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were also summoned by the NCB as it investigated the alleged drug use in Bollywood. The phones of all four actors were seized by the narcotics agency for further investigation.

Sara was shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re before the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the country. The schedule came to an abrupt end shortly after the film went on floors on March 5.

Atrangi Re also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. While the film was originally scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day 2021, it has now been delayed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Bihar polls: BJP wins Darbhanga and Keoti, emerges as single-largest party
Bihar polls: BJP wins Darbhanga and Keoti, emerges as single-largest party
Bihar Results Live: BJP wins Keoti, Darbhanga, Left leading at 18 seats
Bihar Results Live: BJP wins Keoti, Darbhanga, Left leading at 18 seats
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
By-poll result : Congress defeats BJP in Haryana’s Baroda assembly seat
By-poll result : Congress defeats BJP in Haryana’s Baroda assembly seat
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
Bihar polls: Left parties leading in 18 seats, say trends on expected lines
Bihar polls: Left parties leading in 18 seats, say trends on expected lines
Covid-19 vaccine will be a game changer, says top German economist
Covid-19 vaccine will be a game changer, says top German economist
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In