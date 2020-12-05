Paresh Rawal: OTTs should not get so much that they can arm twist us later

bollywood

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 11:57 IST

The prominence of OTTs in the face of the pandemic has put a serious question mark on the relevance of cinemas, which are slowly trying to crawl back to business. Actor Paresh Rawal feels that cinemas would never lose its relevance but makers should approach the whole OTT release process with caution.

“Cinemas will never fade away but people will have to work on the cost factor. There is restructuring that is required because if everyone wants to continue to run their business, there has to be rethinking involved, and it means everyone. But then OTT people should not get so much also that they can arm twist us later,” shares Rawal.

The actor goes on to laud the contribution of theatres to the film industry. “We have survived because of theatres, the big screen. We should not discard them and marginalize them, no matter what the demand and need of OTT is. We have to keep a balance and it is a very delicate thing and we have to understand that,” he adds.

The 65-year-old himself had projects releasing on OTT—Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and the upcoming Coolie No 1.

“In the past seven or eight months, logo ne jo mazaa loota hai na because of the OTT platforms because of the different variety of subjects. The taste of the audience has changed and altered. And we have to be mindful of that now, we should focus on bringing such types of stories, focus on doing a certain level of acting and maintaining it,” he says.

Rawal also notes how regional films are also finding massive acceptance now more than ever before and feels that pan India films are the way forward.

“Films of various languages are being appreciated and that is because of the OTTs. The audience is hungry for only good content. And that is why you see the huge success of Scam. People are lapping up that story because it is all about good writing and good acting,” he concludes.