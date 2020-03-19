e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra celebrates brother’s birthday with childhood pics, fans call her ‘the cutest big sister’

Parineeti Chopra celebrates brother’s birthday with childhood pics, fans call her ‘the cutest big sister’

Parineeti Chopra has shared multiple pictures from her family album to celebrate the birthday of her brother Sahaj.

bollywood Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Parineeti Chopra has two brothers, Sahaj and Shivang.
Actor Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her brother Sahaj’s birthday and throwback Thursday. She took to Instagram to share multiple throwback pictures from their family album and all of them are too cute to handle.

“Happy birthday MY LIFELINE! Baaki phone pe boloongi (I’ll tell you the rest on photo) @thisissahajchopra,” she captioned her photos. The caption is also the exact copy of how her brother wished her on her birthday last year. He, too, had shared a picture with Parineeti and their younger brother Shivang and written, “Happy birthdayy didi!! Baaki phone pe bolunga.”

 

One of the photos show her cradling her brother Shivang in her arms while Sahaj sits next to her, sipping cola. Another pic shows all three of them ready for school in their crisp uniforms. A third photo shows Parineeti and Sahaj at a playground and the final photo is him dressed as a groom.

Parineeti’s fans loved seeing the family pics. “Soooo cute,” read a comment. “Aww soo cute,” wrote another. A fan even mentioned how Parineeti looked like her mother in the pictures.

Also read: Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma says she has coronavirus, was doing play with Emilia Clarke

 

Parineeti often shared pictures and posts featuring her brothers. Recently she shared a video in which she is seen sitting in a car with Shivang, singing some old melodies. “My little baby brother @shivangchopra99 and me. We have been doing these impromptu singing sessions for 20 years now. We could sing anywhere! Now waiting for a music director to “discover” us and give us a song!! Anyone listening? We are enthu, will work hard, and no tantrums. (Price on request),” she had captioned the post.

Parineeti was last seen in Kesari with Akshay Kumar. She played his wife in the period war film and had a rather small role.

She will now be seen with Arjun Kapoor in the much-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and was to release this month. The film, however, has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

