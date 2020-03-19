Parineeti Chopra shares pics of her Ambala home and it’s nothing short of a luxurious resort: ‘Wish I was quarantined there’

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:30 IST

Parineeti Chopra sure lived a good life even before she became a part of Bollywood. The actor has shared pictures of her home in Ambala while she practises self-isolation at her Mumbai house.

“My lush green home in Ambala where I grew up. Fun fact:- my parents grow most of their own vegetables! Wish I was quarantined there right now. Photos by my mom @reenachopra.art,” she captioned her Instagram post.

The pictures, clicked by her mother, give fans a glimpse into the sprawling property. There’re lush green gardens, tall palm trees, quaint sheds and outdoor dining spaces. The idyllic vibe can make anyone jealous.

A fan wrote, “Isko Ghar Ni khte Mam- Jannat h ye (This isn’t a house but heaven itself).” Even rapper and singer Badshah got ideas about what all could be done with the space. “Badmintonnn,” he commented on her post, perhaps referring to Parineeti’s upcoming film, the Saina Nehwal biopic. Parineeti will essay the ace badminton player in the film.

Parineeti on Sunday paid homage to all the brave doctors and health care workers who are putting their lives on the line to care for the Covid-19 patients. In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old expressed appreciation for the medical professionals who are in the trenches, fighting the deadly pandemic.

The text in the image read: “While all of us have the “luxury” to be house arrested and waiting for news -please spare a thought for the doctors and medical staff around the world who are risking their lives, away from their families, to save us!”.

Parineeti’s next release, Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, as been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film, also starring Arjun Kapoor, was to release this month.

