‘Path-Breaking Producer’ Anushka Sharma to get Dadasaheb Phalke award

Anushka Sharma will soon be awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for her successful movies as a producer. Her work has been widely appreciated for experimenting with new stories and ideas as a film producer.

Their company Clean Slate Films, made with her brother Karnesh Sharma, began their production journey with the hugely successful NH10.

At the age of 25, when she was at the peak of her career as a superstar, she became the youngest producer ever with a commitment to quality and desire to make entertaining cinema that pushed the content envelope.

Given that their three home productions of Clean Slate Films have won applause from critics and movie buffs as well as become success stories, the Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation has decided to honour her contribution.

Anushka along with her brother Karnesh have also empowered young talent by giving them big-ticket breaks in the industry as directors, musicians, composers, technicians, etc by backing and believing raw talent.

Their first three productions: NH 10, Phillauri and Pari showed their maturity in dabbling with three different genres - thriller, romance and horror with a distinct and differential content pitch for audiences.

