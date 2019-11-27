Pati Patni Aur Woh song Dilbara: Kartik Aaryan turns the Devdas mode on in film’s first original song

bollywood

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:26 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan has shared the third song from his upcoming romantic comedy film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Unlike what the title may suggest, Dilbara is not a remake of the hit song from 2004’s Dhoom.

An emotional love ballad, Dilbara is actually the film’s first original song after Dheeme Dheeme and Akhiyon Se Goli Maare. The song is pictures on only Kartik but includes small snippets of his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday from the film as well.

The song is sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur and shows a lovelorn Kartik regretting leaving his wife for another woman. He takes to alcohol, breaks a few windows in a drunken daze and is carrying a sullen look on her face. Watch the song here:

The song Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare was a recreated version of the original hit number filmed on Govinda and Raveena Tandon in the 1998 hit, Dulhe Raja. The song has been recreated by composer Tanishk Bagchi, and sung by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar. It is choreographed by Farah Khan.

The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.I t is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name and also features Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar.

