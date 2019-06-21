Pihu director Vinod Kapri names abandoned girl child after his film, wants to adopt her now

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri has decided to adopt a girl child left abandoned in Rajasthan. The director spotted the baby in a viral video where she was seen crying helplessly while lying on a heap of garbage. He reached out to help her and has now initiated the adoption process; he has also named her Pihu after the title of his last film.

Vinod told Hindustan Times, “We did nothing.. we just fell in love with that little angel. Initiating adoption process. Long battle ahead.” He said he will speak about it once things are confirmed, “Honestly , don’t want to talk about it till she comes home. It’s a long process. Don’t want to jeopardise it,” he said.

The child weighed just 1.6 kilograms and had difficulty in breathing when she was admitted to the hospital. Vinod shared a video of the child on Father’s Day and wrote, “Till yesterday she was UNKNOWN in hospital records , but now she has a name : PIHU. #HappyFathersDay.”

कल तक इस परी के नाम के आगे " अज्ञात " लिखा था। और आज इसके पास नाम है : "पीहू ". Till yesterday she was UNKNOWN in hospital records , but now she has a name : PIHU. #HappyFathersDay . @sakshijoshii pic.twitter.com/tZBx4gF682 — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) June 16, 2019

Sharing another video where Vinod is holding her in his arms, he wrote, “A hug from ALL of you to little angel ... So divine ...”

A hug from ALL of you to little angel ... So divine ... pic.twitter.com/a8xDMhDnj5 — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) June 16, 2019

Vinod spotted the baby for the first time in a viral video, which showed her lying alone on a garbage dump. He found out her location, Nagaur in Rajasthan, with the help of friends and social media.

Vinod has just announced his next film, 155 Hours. His last film Pihu showed a 2-year-old girl named Pihu left alone in a locked house after her mother dies. He had told HT in an interview, “There is a very strong in-line message for the parents in the film. The bottomline of the film is -- every child deserves a parent but not every parent deserves a child.”

