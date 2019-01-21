PM Modi invokes Rockstar, Jab We Met as he replies to Imtiaz Ali and Kartik Aaryan’s ‘losers’ backfie’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema on Saturday where he addressed a gathering of Bollywood actors, filmmakers and other personalities. Among those present at the event were veteran actors Manoj Kumar, Jeetendra, actors Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, composer AR Rahman, singer Asha Bhonsle and Karan Johar, among others.

On Sunday, PM Modi replied to a number of Bollywood personalities on social media as they shared the photos from the inauguration. His most interesting response was to filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s ‘losers’ backfie’. While Karan, Asha, Kapil Sharma etc got selfies with the Prime Minister, Imtiaz was not so lucky.

The filmmaker instead posted a photo with Prime Minister’s back and captioned it, “Losers’ backfie with the honorable PM!” Imtiaz can be seen with producer Dinesh Vijan, Karan and actor Kartik Aaryan in the photo. PM Modi replied to the tweet writing, “Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion. :)”

Not losers but Rockstars!



No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion. :) https://t.co/1Ud7D5jIvd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2019

The selfie and PM’s response soon went viral. While many commented on his wordplay, others were impressed with his knowledge of Indian cinema. Earlier, he had addressed the audience at the museum inauguration with Uri’s famous dialogue, “How’s the josh,” as Bollywood celebs replied, “High, sir.”

Imtiaz was not the only one he replied to. In reply to Kapil Sharma’s tweet, the PM wrote, “When Kapil Sharma appreciates somebody’s humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. :) Thank you for the kind words Kapil.” The comedian had earlier written, “Respected pm Sh @narendramodi ji,it was nice meeting u n great knowing ur inspiring ideas and progressive views about our film industry and our nation. N sir I must say u have a great sense of humor too! Regards.”

When @KapilSharmaK9 appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. :)



Thank you for the kind words Kapil. https://t.co/SHVTH6vI8p — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2019

Earlier, he had met a delegation including Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The PM discussed the future of Bollywood and took his opinion on how GST has affected the cinema.

