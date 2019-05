Police arrests actors from Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s film for roaming in Mumbai while dressed as terrorists

Mumbai Police has registered a case against two persons, Balram Ginwala and Arbaaz Khan for creating panic and disrupting peace among citizens while dressed as terrorists. According to reports, Balram and Arbaaz were working in an upcoming movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Anil Mahajan, a bank watchman and ex-BSF personnel, had on May 27 informed police about spotting two persons dressed as bombers roaming in Palghar.

With the help of CCTV footage, police stopped the bus which the duo had boarded and found out that it was headed for a movie shoot and the suspects were side-actors.

Also read: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s throwback pics from a wedding go viral

The movie’s production unit in-charge has also been booked by the police besides the two actors Police also felicitated the security guard for his alertness.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the yet-to-be-titled action film is backed by Yash Raj Films. Vaani Kapoor also stars in the film. “I feel that film is going to be something cool. The idea is to get Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt of ‘Mission Impossible’ versus James Bond, together in the same film. That’s the idea,” Tiger earlier said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 30, 2019 11:11 IST