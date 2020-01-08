Complaint against Akshay Kumar for ‘hurting Maratha sentiments’ with new ad

bollywood

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar has landed in a legal soup because of his latest washing powder commercial in which he portrays a Maratha warrior. The PadMan actor has been blamed for hurting Maratha sentiments. In the ad, the actor plays a warrior who returns to his kingdom after defeating enemies.

When one of his soldier’s wife taunts the army for their dirty clothes, he says that if his army can win battles, it can also wash clothes. It then shows the actor dancing while washing clothes. However, the commercial has not gone down well with a section of people.

According to TOI, a police complaint has been filed at Worli police station in Mumbai against him for mocking the Marathi culture and hurting the sentiments. Akshay is yet to respond on the matter.

Akshay’s latest film Good Newzz, meanwhile, is still raking money at the box office, more than two weeks since its release. It has collected Rs 170 crore and is Akshay’s fourth hit of 2019. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Good Newwz is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.

Akshay said he is overwhelmed with the success of Good Newwz, and that the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch appreciation. “We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for Good Newwz as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation,” Akshay said in an interview.

