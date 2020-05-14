Pooja Bedi says daughter Alaya F encouraged her to remarry, Asha Negi opens up on breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani

bollywood

Updated: May 14, 2020 10:23 IST

Pooja Bedi reveals daughter Alaya F, son Omar encouraged her to remarry before she met fiancé Maneck Contractor

Pooja Bedi, who is a single mother to daughter Alaya F and son Omar, has found love again in Maneck Contractor. The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year and will soon tie the knot. In a recent interview, she revealed that her children were extremely supportive of all her relationships and have been persuading her to get married.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt speak with paparazzi ahead of Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet, ask them to take care. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt were seen asking about the well-being of the paparazzi as they reached the venue for his father Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet on Tuesday. In a video shared online, Ranbir is seen asking the photographers gathered outside if they are doing okay, as Alia tells them to wear masks.

KBC 12: These 4 questions posed by Amitabh Bachchan can take you closer to the hot seat. Can you answer them?

As Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan returns with the latest season of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the registration process is being done online in the face of lockdown to stem the spread of Covid-19. The actor is posing general knowledge questions online, whose correct answer can bring people closer to the famous hot seat.

Asha Negi confirms break-up with Rithvik Dhanjani, says she will always have ‘love and compassion’ for him

Asha Negi has ended weeks of speculation and confirmed her break-up with her boyfriend of six years Rithvik Dhanjani. However, she said that though they were no longer together, she will always have ‘love and compassion’ for him.

Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait deliver their best performances in new-age legal drama

If you have only known Indian courts through the camera’s lens, then you are familiar with the blindfolded Lady Justice with scales in her hand and the tried-and-tested ‘Gita pe haath rakh kar shapath le’. The real Indian courts -- especially the dusty and overcrowded lower courts -- are a far cry from this sanitised version. That is where Voot’s new outing Illegal comes in.

