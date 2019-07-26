Pranaam trailer: Rajeev Khandelwal’s film packs thrilling action

The action-packed trailer of Rajiv Khandelwal and Sameksha Singh-starrer Pranaam released on Friday, two days after the launch of its first song. “The trailer, while giving a glimpse into the movie, which is full of thrilling moments, also leaves a lot of suspense for the audience,” said producer Rajnish Ram Puri.

“We have worked hard to make Pranaam and since its announcement, the film has been garnering a lot of attention. I am sure the audience will love it,” he said.

Rajiv Khandelwal, who is known for his performances in hits like Aamir and Table Number 21, plays a peon’s son in the film. He wants to become an IAS officer and fulfil his father’s dream, but fate has other plans.

The innocent boy somehow turns into a renowned gangster and is charged with three murders. With police chasing after him, Rajiv can be seen fighting and sabotaging the cops’ plans in the trailer. Directed by Sanjiv Jaiswal, Pranaam has Puri, Anil Singh and Nitin Mishra as producers. It also features actors Atul Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Singh and Vikram Gokhale in important roles.

“Made under the banner of Rudraksh Adventures Pvt. Ltd, ‘Pranaam’ releases on August 9 in 1,400 screens across the country,” its makers said.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 16:55 IST