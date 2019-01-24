Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted hand in hand after a date in Hollywood. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas spent some quality time together over a dinner date at a popular celebrity hot-spot in West Hollywood, where the couple was spotted by the paparazzi. The two came out holding hands from the spot, where Priyanka and her future sister-in-law Sophie Turner caught up over dinner the previous day. Priyanka Chopra looked stylish in her denims, paired with a cream silk blouse and a mustard coat and ankle boots. Nick chose to go with black pants, a grey T-shirt and blue-black jacket with white shoes.

The couple arrived in Los Angeles after a Caribbean honeymoon. Even a month after the ceremony, celebrities who attended the wedding are sharing throwback pictures.

In fact, Anusha Dandekar recently shared a picture from the couple’s wedding and captioned it, “Once upon a time... there was a real life, beautiful fairy tale...”

Nick had earlier told Entertainment Tonight, “I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key.”

On the work front, Priyanka is looking forward to the release of Isn’t It Romantic and is working on the Bollywood film Sky is Pink, in which she stars opposite Farhan Akhtar.

