Priyanka Chopra is a ‘human sunbeam’ as she shares work-day pics, get only love from husband Nick Jonas

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 14:52 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared two new pictures on Instagram, taken at her office in Los Angeles. Sharing them, she said: “Day at the office.”

Husband Nick Jonas dropped a number of black heart emojis while good friend, actor Mindy Kaling, simply wrote #humanSunbeam. Her fans were besides themselves in happiness, writing in to call her “gorgeous”, “queen”, “pretty” and stunning.

Life in Los Angeles is slowly getting back to normal, it appears. Some time back, Priyanka had shared a picture of herself travelling in a vehicle and written: “Wanderlust.” Fans were quick to comment that she was on her way for the shoot of Matrix 4.

A report in Variety in January this year had said that the actor was in “final talks to join the cast of the untitled fourth film in the Matrix saga”.

Last year Priyanka has finished shooting for director Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger, which is based on the debut novel by Indian writer Aravind Adiga. After wrapping up the shoot of the upcoming Netflix film, Priyanka had shared a picture and had written: “Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger. It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department.”

“The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP,” she had continued. Apart from Priyanka, the film stars Rajkummar Rao and newcomer Adarsh Gourav and has been produced by Mukul Deora. The book is about the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

