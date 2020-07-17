e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor wish Katrina Kaif on birthday, send her ‘happiness and love’

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor wish Katrina Kaif on birthday, send her ‘happiness and love’

Actor Katrina Kaif, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday, got warm wishes from Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

bollywood Updated: Jul 17, 2020 08:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Katrina Kaif received birthday wishes from many Bollywood stars on her birthday on Thursday.
Actor Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to wish Katrina Kaif on her 37th birthday on Thursday. The actors posted warm pictures with Katrina along with sweet messages.

Priyanka wrote: “Happy Birthday Katrina! Thank you for being such a kind and loving friend. Miss you tons! Sending you a big virtual bday hug.” In the picture, the two pose for the camera; Priyanka has a white dress on, while Katrina looks pretty in a green and white polka dotted dress. 

Kareena too wished the Bharat actor with a lovely picture of the two of them together. She wrote: “Happy birthday Kat... I wish you happiness and love forever... may you continue to shine... @katrinakaif” Both the ladies are dressed in traditional Indian finery.

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra posted pictures with Katrina Kaif on latter’s birthday.
Evidently, Katrina is hugely popular among the film fraternity. Early in the day on Thursday, she was flooded by wishes by other stars. Deepika Padukone wished her “good health and peace of mind” while Alia Bhatt said: . “Happy birthday to the gorgeous, gorgeous soul. May your day be full of sunshine ...oh and pancakes. I wish you a lifetime of all things lovely!! Love you loads Katy.” Anushka Sharma too wished her on the occasion and said: “Happy birthday Katrina. Here’s to a beautiful, wise and strong one.”

Actor Vicky Kaushal wished her saying, “Happy birthday” while posting a picture of hers on a terrace. Salman Khan posted a still with the actor from their film, Tiger Zinda Hai, and simply wrote: “Happy bday Katrina.”

The actor, meanwhile, who has been with her sister Isabella in Mumbai over the last couple of months, had a quite birthday celebration at her home. In a picture she shared on Instagram late Thursday, Katrina was seen sitting and set to cut her three birthday cakes. Sharing them, she wrote: “Thank u for all the birthday wishes.”

On the work front, Katrina delivered a major hit last year with Bharat. She will be seen next in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

