Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas as she attends her first Jonas Brothers concert. See pics, video

Priyanka Chopra attended her first Jonas Brothers concert in Atlanta, USA on Saturday and has shared the excitement on social media. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka said how happy she was to attend her first ever concert of husband Nick Jonas and brothers-in-law, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

She wrote: “My first ever #jonasbrothers show. And it was incredible!!! I’m so proud of these guys!!” She also shared family pictures, one in which she is posing with her in-laws, Kevin Senior and Denise Jonas, Nick and his three brothers — Joe, Kevin and Franklin and in another, she is with the Jonas Brothers trio.

Wearing a pretty orange dress, Priyanka looks happy and content. In her Instagram stories, she shared a video as they head for the concert in Atlanta. A bit longer into the clip, Nick and she appear in the frame and at one point, she kisses him on his forehead.

Priyanka and Nick in their new photos.

On Saturday, Priyanka had shared pictures from Nashville, Tennessee where the entire family had gathered for the graduation ceremony of the youngest of the Jonas brothers, Franklin. Sharing pictures, Priyanka has said how proud they were as he graduated from college. She wrote: “The man of the hour!! @franklinjonas we r so proud of u.. “Graduate” ! Can’t wait to witness what else u will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love u.”

Priyanka and Nick, along with his brothers and Joe’s girlfriend and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, were stationed in Miami a few days ago where the Jonas brothers were recording their new single. This comes soon after the success of their first single in many years, Sucker, which also featured Priyanka, Sophie and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas.

Priyanka, who was last seen in Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic, has wrapped up her Bollywood project called The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Dangal girl Zaira Wasim.

