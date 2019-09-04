Priyanka Chopra, mom Madhu cheer for Serena Williams as she clinches historic 100th win at US Open, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:50 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from her outing with her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, as they watched US Open Tennis Championship where Serena Williams clinched her 100th win. The actor shared her enthusiasm as Serena defeated Wang Qiang and shared a photo of the stadium screen, “Serena Williams, 100th US Open Win”.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “Amazing to watch @serenawilliams at her 100th US Open win! Legend! Also always a fun time with this girl @madhumalati!” In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seated besides her mother and together pose for the camera. Priyanka has a pretty cream, red and blue printed dress while Madhu is wearing a pair of trousers, blouse and a jacket.

Priyanka, who is accompanying her husband Nick Jonas as he moves around the US as part of the Happiness Begins tour, says she misses not being in Mumbai at this time of the year. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “#GanpatiBappaMorya! I miss being in Mumbai this time of the year, that feeling of love in the air, the joy & enthusiasm around celebrations and the food! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone, hope Bappa’s blessings bring us happiness and prosperity.” She also wished all on Ganesh Chaturthi.

#GanpatiBappaMorya!💃

I miss being in Mumbai this time of the year, that feeling of love in the air, the joy & enthusiasm around celebrations and the food! 😍

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone, hope Bappa's blessings bring us happiness and prosperity. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 3, 2019

Earlier, Priyanka was trolled for getting her husband’s age wrong. She had posted a picture with him and written: “So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27! @villaone” However, the actor immediately got trolled with people pointing out that he was still 26 as there were two weeks to go before he turns 27. Nick came to his wife’s defence and wrote on Instagram: “Priyanka Chopra definitely knows my birthday everyone.”

In other news, Priyanka will be seen in a Netflix film, The White Tiger, with actor Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on writer Aravind Adiga’s book of the same name and winner of 2008 Man Booker award for fiction. Priyanka’s other Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, is set for release later this year.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 14:48 IST