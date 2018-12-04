Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ latest photos from Delhi reception: Newlyweds stun in lehenga, tuxedo

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas look the perfect couple in the first pictures from their first wedding reception. The newlyweds are all set to celebrate their wedding with friends and families at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The pictures show Priyanka dressed in a white Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga while Nick opted for a blue tuxedo. The couple will host politicians, fashion designers and businessmen at the reception. Check out their pics:

New Delhi: Newly-wed Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas pose for photos during their wedding reception. (PTI)

Priyanka wore a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga to the reception. (PTI)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose for photos with their families. (PTI)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive for their wedding reception. (PTI)

The couple’s first wedding pictures were released by People magazine on Tuesday. They got married at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in accordance with Christian and Hindu wedding rituals.

Doffing their hats to their Indian and American origins, Nick and Priyanka exchanged wedding vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday evening at the glittering Umaid Bhavan Palace and went through a traditional ceremony Sunday evening.

Priyanka, 36, wore a red sari, while Jonas, 26, was dressed in a traditional outfit and turban, People magazine reported late Sunday. For their Christian wedding, the couple wore custom-made Ralph Lauren outfits and their wedding parties also donned the same label.

The Hindu wedding took place at the Umaid Bhavan palace grounds, with the Mehrangarh Fort as the backdrop. The complete Jonas family was in attendance -- Nick’s parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr, a pastor who officiated at the Christian wedding, and his brothers, Kevin, accompanied by wife Danielle, Joe and his fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and Frankie Jonas. From the bride’s side, all her close friends and family members, including mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth and cousins Parineeti and Mannara, were present at the ceremony.

“Nick did a beautiful job following the customs of a Hindu ceremony, it was lovely seeing how they honoured both of their heritages,” the source added. Prior to the Hindu wedding ceremony, Priyanka and Nick had traditional mehendi and sangeet functions. The couple wore outfits by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for both the ceremonies. The wedding ceremonies were held in utmost secrecy with no media allowed in. Even the guests were asked not to bring mobile phones with cameras.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 21:35 IST