Nick Jonas’ father welcomes Priyanka Chopra to the family with a special Instagram post. See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas tied the knot over the weekend and after a fun-filled time at the wedding, their families are back on social media. Nick’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr shared a special post dedicated to Priyanka on Instagram and welcomed her into the family.

He posted Priyanka’s picture from the mehendi ceremony that the actor had shared on Saturday. It shows her twirling in her yellow lehenga at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. “What an amazing experience! Congratulations @nickjonas and @priyankachopra on your marriage. I love you both, Dad,” he captioned the photo.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies.While they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place on Sunday. Priyanka, 36, wore a red sari, while Jonas, 26, was dressed in a traditional outfit and turban, People magazine reported late Sunday. For their Christian wedding, the couple wore custom-made Ralph Lauren outfits and their wedding parties also donned the same label. The Hindu wedding took place at the Umaid Bhavan palace grounds, with the Mehrangarh Fort as the backdrop.

Jodhpur: Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas prepare to depart for Mumbai after their wedding ceremony in Jodhpur. (PTI)

The complete Jonas family was in attendance -- Nick’s parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr, a pastor who officiated at the Christian wedding, and his brothers, Kevin, accompanied by wife Danielle, Joe and his fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and Frankie Jonas. From the bride’s side, all her close friends and family members, including mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth and cousins Parineeti and Mannara, were present at the ceremony. An E! online source said the bride looked “breathtaking in her traditional red Indian wedding outfit”.

Various pictures and videos of the duo’s sangeet and mehendi ceremony have made their way to social media. The couple, however, is yet to release their wedding pictures. The reception party is set to take place in the national capital on December 4.

