e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spread Christmas cheer wearing their new jackets in freezing London, even Diana got one

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spread Christmas cheer wearing their new jackets in freezing London, even Diana got one

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their dog Diana wore new jackets for a stroll in London on Christmas Eve. They could not be with their family this time due to the coronavirus lockdown in London.

bollywood Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 22:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are in London.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are in London.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are in the Christmas spirit. The couple, who is reportedly stranded in London due to the coronavirus lockdown in England, stepped out for a walk in their new jackets with their dog, Diana.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a Christmas-special picture of the family. “Christmas spirit!,” she wrote. The photo showed her on a street in London, wearing a puffy white jacket that went all the way down to her feet. She also wore some Christmas-themed sunglasses while Nick wore a matching black jacket. Even Diana wore a puffy pink jacket but seemed uninterested in getting a picture clicked with her mum and dad. The couple’s fans showered them with compliments and wished them a Merry Christmas.

 

Earlier on Wednesday, Priyanka had shared a photo of herself with her other dog, Panda. “Miss you @pandathepunk,” she had written with the picture. Apart from Diana and Panda, the couple also have another dog called Gino, a German Shepherd.

Priyanka was shooting for her romantic film Text For You when the lockdown was announced in London. Earlier this month, Nick had also shot for a cameo in the movie. It features Priyanka and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili will also star in the film which is a remake of the German film SMS Fur Dich, which itself is a cinematic adaptation of Sofie Cramer’s novel of the same name.

Also read: Neha Kakkar says she stopped talking to Rohanpreet Singh as he was not ready for marriage, then he drunkenly proposed one day

Text For You is directed by Jim Strouse and is about a young woman, whose fiancé died in a car accident, but she continues to send romantic messages to his old phone number even after two years. She develops a bond with the current owner of the number, a man suffering a similar heartbreak. Celine is said to play the catalyst who brings them together.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
Covid-19: Learning to beat a virus
Covid-19: Learning to beat a virus
UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
Nepal PM’s move to dissolve Parliament is ‘internal matter’, says India
Nepal PM’s move to dissolve Parliament is ‘internal matter’, says India
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In