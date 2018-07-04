Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas went out for a dinner date and then this happened

What part of the world are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in today? After a whirlwind vacation in India and a quick stopover at Brazil, the rumoured couple is back at their home base: New York City. Priyanka and Nick on Tuesday were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple where an adorable exchange took place between her and a fan.

In a video that has been shared online, we can see a fan approach Priyanka for a selfie. Not only does the actor oblige, she also sends the fan off with a hug after she’s taken the photos. And all this while, Nick is waiting patiently by.

He’s wearing a summery shirt while Priyanka can be seen in a flowing white dress. The fan also posed for a photograph with him.

Priyanka and Nick were out about town on a dinner date, which is how rumours of a link-up first began last month. They were spotted together on several outings and even attended baseball games and spent the Memorial Day weekend together.

They arrived in India last month for a short holiday and attended the engagement of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta as well. They included a vacation within a vacation when they took off for Goa with Priyanka’s cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra and brother Siddharth.

They then jetted off to Brazil, where Nick was scheduled to perform at the VillaMax festival. Pictures from Mumbai, Goa and Brazil were shared online by multiple sources, including Priyanka and Nick themselves. During this time, they also seemingly made their relationship ‘Instagram official’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more